ENOV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Enovis Corp (Symbol: ENOV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.01, changing hands as high as $49.32 per share. Enovis Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENOV's low point in its 52 week range is $38.27 per share, with $65.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.