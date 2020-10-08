US Markets
REGN

Enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine could be made for U.S. by March to April - HHS

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Enough doses of a coronavirus vaccine could be manufactured by March to April next year for every American who wants one, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Thursday.

There could be up to 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine by year-end, enough to cover especially vulnerable populations, Azar said at Goldman Sachs Healthcare virtual conference.

Azar also said tens to hundreds of thousand doses of Regeneron's REGN.O antibody treatment could be ready for use this fall, pending the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's authorization.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

