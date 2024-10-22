News & Insights

ENOGIA Secures Key Contract in South Korea

October 22, 2024 — 12:34 pm EDT

Enogia SAS (FR:ALENO) has released an update.

ENOGIA has secured a significant contract with Korean company Sunbo Unitech to supply a turbine for a supercritical CO2 electricity production project led by KEPCO. This deal is expected to boost ENOGIA’s revenue and further solidify its role in advancing next-generation green energy technologies. The project aligns with South Korea’s strategy to enhance renewable energy solutions.

