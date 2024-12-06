ENOGIA and HEVATECH Partner for Global Expansion

Enogia SAS (FR:ALENO) has released an update.

ENOGIA and HEVATECH have announced a strategic partnership to enhance their market presence by combining their expertise in waste heat recovery and energy solutions. This collaboration aims to promote their complementary technologies, targeting growth in French and international markets as they address the challenges of the global energy transition. By leveraging each other’s strengths, the companies seek to accelerate their growth and offer innovative decarbonization solutions to a broader customer base.

