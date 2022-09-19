Ennis Q2 Profit Rises On Strong Demand - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ennis, Inc. (EBF), a private-label printed business product supplier, reported Monday that its second-quarter net earnings were $12.2 million or $0.47 per share, higher than last year's $7.5 million or $0.29 per share.

Gross profit margin was $35.2 million, or 31.7 percent, as compared to $28.9 million, or 28.8 percent, for the same quarter last year.

The revenues for the quarter were $111.2 million, an increase of 10.6 percent from $100.5 million for the same quarter last year.

The company noted that customer demand for its products continues to be strong as seen in revenue increases in recent quarters.

On September 16, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25.0 cents per share, payable on November 4 to shareholders of record on October 7.

Keith Walters, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "Our disciplined cost management and pricing strategies contributed to our improved performance despite a challenging supply chain and inflationary cost environment. Paper remains in short supply and the tight labor market persists, but we continue to monitor incoming order volumes as well as rising raw material and other input costs so that we can proactively adjust our pricing and costs accordingly."

Looking ahead, the company said its profitability and strong financial condition will allow it to continue operations and fund acquisitions without incurring debt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.