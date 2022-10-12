Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Ennis (NYSE:EBF) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Ennis, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$56m ÷ (US$381m - US$40m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

So, Ennis has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.0% generated by the Commercial Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ennis compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Ennis here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Over the past five years, Ennis' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if Ennis doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Ennis isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 31% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, Ennis does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Ennis isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

