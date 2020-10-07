Ennis, Inc. (EBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Ennis, Inc. (EBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that EBF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.84, the dividend yield is 5.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBF was $17.84, representing a -19.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.21 and a 27.61% increase over the 52 week low of $13.98.

EBF is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) and HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS). EBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EBF Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EBF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EBF as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSB with an increase of 26.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EBF at 1.43%.

