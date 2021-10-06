Ennis, Inc. (EBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

Ennis, Inc. (EBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.36, the dividend yield is 5.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBF was $19.36, representing a -12.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.24 and a 27.54% increase over the 52 week low of $15.18.

EBF is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP). EBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.09.

