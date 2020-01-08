Ennis, Inc. (EBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Ennis, Inc. (EBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that EBF has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of EBF was $22.05, representing a -0.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.21 and a 20.56% increase over the 52 week low of $18.29.
EBF is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) and HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS). EBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.47. Zacks Investment Research reports EBF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as %, compared to an industry average of 1.6%.
