Ennis, Inc. (EBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 06, 2021

Ennis, Inc. (EBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that EBF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EBF was $18.07, representing a -18.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.20 and a 29.26% increase over the 52 week low of $13.98.

EBF is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) and NCR Corporation (NCR). EBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.06.

