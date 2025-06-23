ENNIS Earnings Results: $EBF Reports Quarterly Earnings

ENNIS ($EBF) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, beating estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $97,200,000, missing estimates of $100,293,000 by $-3,093,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EBF stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ENNIS Insider Trading Activity

ENNIS insiders have traded $EBF stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J SCHAEFER has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $537,897 .

. VERA BURNETT (CFO and Treasurer) purchased 498 shares for an estimated $9,506

ALEJANDRO QUIROZ sold 420 shares for an estimated $8,534

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ENNIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of ENNIS stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.