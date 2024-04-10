Ennis About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (EBF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/12/24, Ennis Inc (Symbol: EBF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 5/6/24. As a percentage of EBF's recent stock price of $20.18, this dividend works out to approximately 1.24%, so look for shares of Ennis Inc to trade 1.24% lower — all else being equal — when EBF shares open for trading on 4/12/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EBF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EBF's low point in its 52 week range is $18.94 per share, with $23.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.82.

In Wednesday trading, Ennis Inc shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

