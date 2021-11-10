ENN to receive China's first LNG refuelling permit - executive

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's top private natural gas distributor and importer ENN Natural Gas Co Ltd 600803.SS will receive a license to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a marine fuel, the first of its kind in the country, a company executive said on Wednesday.

The licence will allow ENN to supply LNG as bunker fuel from Zhoushan, China's top marine fuel port, Ye Dongsheng, president of ENN Singapore, told a seminar in Zhoushan that was live streamed.

The shipping industry is shifting to greener bunker fuel such as LNG, methanol and liquid ammonia under a global push to cut carbon emissions.

Ye did not disclose more details on the license, but said the firm will receive a 8,500 cubic-metre LNG bunkering vessel soon and put it into operation next year, said Ye.

China's customs authorities would also approve bonded LNG storage tankers in Zhoushan, according to Ye, which would also facilitate LNG refuelling business.

ENN currently operates a 5 million tonne per year LNG receiving terminal in Zhoushan, the largest in China run by a private firm. The firm aims to double the terminal's capacity by end of 2024.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Beijing and Chen Aizhu in Singapore, Editing by Louise Heavens)

