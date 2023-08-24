ENN Energy sees revenues, sales volumes slip amid weak economic backdrop

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Privately-controlled Chinese gas distributor ENN Energy Holdings Limited ('ENN') 2688.HK on Thursday posted a 7.2% decrease in first-half revenue as domestic demand remained weak due to high gas procurement costs and a disappointing industrial recovery.

Total revenue at ENN, which operates the country's first major privately owned regasification terminal, was 54.1 billion yuan ($7.43 billion), versus 58.3 billion yuan($8.01 billion) in the same period last year, the company stated in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Total gas sales volumes fell by 6.9% to 12.2 billion cubic metres (bcm), which it attributed to high gas prices and subdued domestic demand, owing to a gloomy macroeconomic picture.

Industrial usage was a particular weak spot, ENN said, with the new installed daily capacity for industrial customers falling by 11.8% against last year.

The fall in sales volumes marks the acceleration of a trend for 2022 as a whole, during which the company had seen total gas sales volumes slip by 1.2% on the previous year as COVID-19 lockdowns depressed domestic demand, according to their 2022 annual results.

However, the group's construction and installation business was a bright spot, the filing said, supporting the group's gross profit margin rise by 1.4 percentage points on last year, ENN stated in the filing.

Profit attributable shareholders increased 7.3% to 3.33 billion yuan ($457.53 million).

($1 = 7.2782 Chinese yuan renminbi)

