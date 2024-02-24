ENN Energy Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (XNGSY) Price Target Increased by 10.83% to 34.46

The average one-year price target for ENN Energy Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:XNGSY) has been revised to 34.46 / share. This is an increase of 10.83% from the prior estimate of 31.09 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.56 to a high of 42.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.44% from the latest reported closing price of 31.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in ENN Energy Holdings Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XNGSY is 0.43%, a decrease of 9.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 268,414K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 55,028K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,469K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XNGSY by 28.07% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 25,442K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,506K shares, representing a decrease of 12.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XNGSY by 36.22% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 13,574K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,782K shares, representing a decrease of 8.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XNGSY by 27.68% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,407K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,524K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XNGSY by 30.15% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,339K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,179K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XNGSY by 29.72% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.