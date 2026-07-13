Enlivex's Allocetra Cell Therapy For Knee Osteoarthritis Gets FDA's RMAT Designation; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Enlivex Ltd. (ENLV), a biopharmaceutical company developing macrophage reprogramming therapies, announced on Monday that the U.S. FDA has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy or RMAT designation to Allocetra for the treatment of age-related symptomatic knee osteoarthritis.

Allocetra is an off-the-shelf cell therapy comprising of apoptotic mononuclear cells derived from non-HLA matched donors, designed to modulate macrophage activity and restore immune balance.

The FDA granted RMAT designation based on clinical evidence from the completed Phase 1/2a trial, which demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful improvements in knee pain and physical function, with efficacy lasting at least six months in patients with primary age-related osteoarthritis treated with Allocetra.

Further, the FDA and the company have scheduled a Type B meeting to discuss the Allocetra development program and align on key elements of the planned Phase 2b trial.

Osteoarthritis is a chronic degenerative joint disease characterized by the progressive breakdown of joint cartilage. According to the company, the condition affects an estimated 51.9 million adults in the U.S. and 527.8 million people worldwide.

The company has initiated a randomized, controlled Phase 2b trial in the U.S. and the European Union based on the Phase 1/2a data. The study is expected to enroll about 182 patients with primary knee osteoarthritis data from the U.S. trial anticipated by the end of the second quarter of 2027.

According to Intellectual Market Insights Research, the global knee osteoarthritis market size was valued at $5.9 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $13.14 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 9.3%.

ENLV closed Friday's trade at $6.86, down 7.30%.

ENLV is currently down 2.92% to $6.66.

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