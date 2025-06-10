Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. to Present Allocetra™ Data at EULAR 2025 Congress in Barcelona

Enlivex Therapeutics will present Allocetra™ data for knee osteoarthritis at EULAR conference in Barcelona, June 11-14, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company based in Ness-Ziona, Israel, announced it will present data on Allocetra™, its proprietary macrophage reprogramming cell therapy for knee osteoarthritis, at the EULAR European Congress of Rheumatology in Barcelona from June 11-14, 2025. The ongoing clinical study of Allocetra™ has shown promising safety and efficacy results, including significant pain reduction and improved joint function in patients with moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis, and the company recently completed patient enrollment for the Phase II stage of this trial, with topline results expected by August 2025. The company emphasizes the role of Allocetra™ in rebalancing the immune system and addressing chronic inflammation.

Potential Positives

Enlivex Therapeutics is set to present significant clinical data on its proprietary macrophage reprogramming therapy, Allocetra™, at a prominent European Congress of Rheumatology, which may enhance its visibility and credibility in the scientific community.

The completion of patient enrollment in the Phase II stage of the trial indicates progress in the development of Allocetra™, with an anticipated topline data readout expected by August 2025, which could influence future investment and interest.

Initial Phase I/II studies of Allocetra™ demonstrate favorable safety and promising efficacy signals, including substantial pain reduction and improved joint function in patients with knee osteoarthritis, highlighting the potential therapeutic benefits of the therapy.

Potential Negatives

Company relies heavily on forward-looking statements, indicating potential uncertainty in drug efficacy and commercialization efforts.

Risks highlighted include significant uncertainties regarding the success of ongoing clinical trials and potential failure to achieve expected results.

Concerns regarding future revenues and product development could negatively impact investor confidence.

FAQ

What is Allocetra™ developed by Enlivex Therapeutics?

Allocetra™ is a proprietary macrophage reprogramming cell therapy aimed at restoring immune balance and reducing chronic inflammation.

When will the data from the Phase II trial of Allocetra™ be available?

The topline data readout from the Phase II trial is expected by August 2025.

What is the focus of the presentation at the EULAR Congress?

The presentation will highlight clinical evidence of Allocetra™'s effectiveness in treating knee osteoarthritis.

Who will be presenting at the European Congress of Rheumatology?

Dr. Oren Hershkovitz, CEO, and Einat Galamidi, MD, CMO, will present and engage with stakeholders at the conference.

Where can I find more information about Enlivex?

More information about Enlivex Therapeutics is available on their official website at http://www.enlivex.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ENLV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $ENLV stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Ness-Ziona, Israel, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced that it will present a poster at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) European Congress of Rheumatology, taking place June 11-14, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain.





The Company’s presentation will feature data from the ongoing clinical study evaluating Allocetra™, Enlivex’s proprietary, off-the-shelf macrophage reprogramming cell therapy, in patients with knee osteoarthritis. Allocetra™ is designed to reprogram macrophages into a homeostatic state, thereby promoting immune balance and resolution of chronic inflammation. Allocetra™ has demonstrated favorable safety and promising efficacy signals in Phase I/II studies in patients with moderate and end-stage knee osteoarthritis, including substantial and durable pain reduction, improved joint function, and avoidance of knee replacement surgery. The Company recently announced that it had completed the enrollment of all patients in the Phase II stage of its randomized, controlled, blinded Phase I/II trial of Allocetra™ in patients with moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis. The Company expects a topline data readout from the Phase II stage by August 2025.





Poster Presentation:





Title: Phase I/II Trial of Allocetra



TM



Cell Therapy for Knee Osteoarthritis: Clinical Evidence of Response to Modulation of Inflammation







Abstract Publication Number: 684



Abstract Publication Number: 684



Poster View I: Wednesday, June 11 3:30 - 4:30 PM CET







Dr. Oren Hershkovitz, CEO, and Einat Galamidi, MD, CMO, will attend the conference and be available for meetings with stakeholders and members of the scientific community.







ABOUT ENLIVEX







Enlivex is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing Allocetra™, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening and life debilitating conditions. For more information, visit http://www.enlivex.com.







Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “would”, “could,” “intends,” “estimates,” “suggests,” “has the potential to” and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding expected cash balances, market opportunities for the results of current clinical studies and preclinical experiments, the effectiveness of, and market opportunities for, ALLOCETRA



TM



programs. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect Enlivex’s business and prospects, including the risks that Enlivex may not succeed in generating any revenues or developing any commercial products; that the products in development may fail, may not achieve the expected results or effectiveness and/or may not generate data that would support the approval or marketing of these products for the indications being studied or for other indications; that ongoing studies may not continue to show substantial or any activity; and other risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The results of clinical trials in humans may produce results that differ significantly from the results of clinical and other trials in animals. The results of early-stage trials may differ significantly from the results of more developed, later-stage trials. The development of any products using the ALLOCETRA



TM



product line could also be affected by a number of other factors, including unexpected safety, efficacy or manufacturing issues, additional time requirements for data analyses and decision making, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing and the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties. In addition to the risk factors described above, investors should consider the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors discussed in Enlivex’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.









Contact:







Dave Gentry, CEO





RedChip Companies, Inc.





1-407-644-4256





ENLV@redchip.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.