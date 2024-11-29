News & Insights

Stocks

Enlivex Therapeutics Faces Financial Challenges Amid Losses

November 29, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Enlivex (ENLV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. reported a significant net loss of $9.8 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, compared to $19.97 million the previous year. The company’s assets decreased to $29.8 million from $36.8 million at the end of 2023, with a decline in both current and non-current assets. This financial performance reflects ongoing challenges in managing operating expenses, particularly in research and development.

For further insights into ENLV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENLV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.