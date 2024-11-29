Enlivex Therapeutics Faces Financial Challenges Amid Losses

Enlivex (ENLV) has released an update.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. reported a significant net loss of $9.8 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, compared to $19.97 million the previous year. The company’s assets decreased to $29.8 million from $36.8 million at the end of 2023, with a decline in both current and non-current assets. This financial performance reflects ongoing challenges in managing operating expenses, particularly in research and development.

