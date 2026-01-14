Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) Price Target Increased by 85.71% to 13.26

The average one-year price target for Enlivex Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:ENLV) has been revised to $13.26 / share. This is an increase of 85.71% from the prior estimate of $7.14 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,398.98% from the latest reported closing price of $0.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enlivex Therapeutics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENLV is 0.00%, an increase of 59.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 64.17% to 920K shares. The put/call ratio of ENLV is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citizens Financial Group holds 231K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 157K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares , representing a decrease of 7.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 13.93% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 69K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 55K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

XTX Topco holds 43K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

