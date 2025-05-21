Stocks
ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $ENLV Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

May 21, 2025 — 05:05 pm EDT

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS ($ENLV) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.16 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ENLV stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 426,069 shares (-19.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $413,372
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 70,136 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,045
  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 67,886 shares (+527.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,862
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 38,970 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,808
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 35,161 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,113
  • XTX TOPCO LTD removed 22,659 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,511
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 22,297 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,632

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

