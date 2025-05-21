ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $ENLV Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS ($ENLV) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.16 per share.
ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of ENLIVEX THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 426,069 shares (-19.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $413,372
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 70,136 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,045
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 67,886 shares (+527.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,862
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 38,970 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,808
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 35,161 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,113
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 22,659 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,511
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 22,297 shares (+14.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,632
