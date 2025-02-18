Enlivex Therapeutics Denies False Report of Trading Suspension and Reaffirms Business Operations

Enlivex Therapeutics denies false claims of stock suspension, emphasizing ongoing operations and intentions to pursue legal action.

Quiver AI Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. announced that a false report by Tipranks.com, claiming the company had suspended stock trading due to an internal investigation, is entirely untrue. The company emphasized that it continues to operate normally and is trading regularly on both the Tel Aviv and NASDAQ exchanges. CEO Oren Hershkovitz condemned the publication as a deliberate attempt to mislead investors and stated that legal action would be pursued against those responsible. Enlivex is focused on the development of Allocetra™, a macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy aimed at improving treatment options for osteoarthritis. The company urged investors to rely solely on official communications for accurate information.

Potential Positives

Enlivex Therapeutics decisively refutes false claims regarding the suspension of stock trading, reinforcing investor confidence in its operational stability.

The company reaffirms that trading on both the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and NASDAQ continues uninterrupted, demonstrating ongoing business reliability.

CEO Oren Hershkovitz's commitment to legal action against the purveyors of false information underscores the company's proactive stance on protecting its reputation and stakeholder interests.

The announcement highlights the ongoing development of Allocetra™, a promising cell therapy that could offer significant treatment options for patients with osteoarthritis, indicating the company's forward-looking growth potential.

Potential Negatives

The company had to issue a press release to refute false claims about its stock trading being suspended, indicating potential reputational damage and investor concern.

This incident could suggest vulnerabilities in the company's communication or public perception management, raising questions about its operational security and market confidence.

The need for legal action against the source of misinformation implies a negative impact on the company's resources and focus, diverting attention from its business objectives.

FAQ

Is Enlivex Therapeutics currently under investigation?

No, Enlivex Therapeutics is not under investigation. Recent reports claiming so are false and misleading.

Are Enlivex shares trading normally?

Yes, Enlivex shares continue to trade regularly on both the NASDAQ and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

What is Allocetra™ developed by Enlivex?

Allocetra™ is a universal cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages for better immune response and treatment solutions.

How can investors get official updates from Enlivex?

Investors are encouraged to rely on official communications, press releases, and filings via verified channels from Enlivex Therapeutics.

Who should investors contact for concerns about Enlivex?

Investors with concerns can contact Shachar Shlosberger, CFO of Enlivex Therapeutics, for more information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ENLV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $ENLV stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Ness-Ziona, Israel, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, alerts investors and the public that a completely false and misleading report regarding the Company was intentionally published this morning by the website



Tipranks.com



claiming that the Company has suspended its stock trading due to an internal investigation. These reports are completely unfounded and constitute fake news. The Company continues to operate normally, and its shares continue to trade regularly on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and NASDAQ Stock Exchange without any interruption.





The Company unequivocally denies the claims made in this false report and urges investors to rely only on official communications from the Company, including press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and statements from verified Company channels.





“This is a blatant attempt to manipulate public perception and mislead investors,” said Oren Hershkovitz, the Company’s CEO. “We take this matter very seriously and will pursue all available legal actions against the individuals responsible, including the publishers of the false report and the hosting service of



Tipranks.com



. We are continuing to execute our operating plan and are excited about the potential of Allocetra



TM



to offer treatment solutions to tens of millions of osteoarthritis patients, who have very poor treatment alternatives today.”





Investors and stakeholders with concerns or questions are encouraged to contact Shachar Shlosberger, the Company’s CFO.







ABOUT ENLIVEX







Enlivex is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing Allocetra™, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions. For more information, visit





http://www.enlivex.com





.





Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “would”, “could,” “intends,” “estimates,” “suggests,” “has the potential to” and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding expected cash balances, market opportunities for the results of current clinical studies and preclinical experiments, the effectiveness of, and market opportunities for, ALLOCETRA



TM



programs. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect Enlivex’s business and prospects, including the risks that Enlivex may not succeed in generating any revenues or developing any commercial products; that the products in development may fail, may not achieve the expected results or effectiveness and/or may not generate data that would support the approval or marketing of these products for the indications being studied or for other indications; that ongoing studies may not continue to show substantial or any activity; and other risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The results of clinical trials in humans may produce results that differ significantly from the results of clinical and other trials in animals. The results of early-stage trials may differ significantly from the results of more developed, later-stage trials. The development of any products using the ALLOCETRA



TM



product line could also be affected by a number of other factors, including unexpected safety, efficacy or manufacturing issues, additional time requirements for data analyses and decision making, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing and the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties. In addition to the risk factors described above, investors should consider the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors discussed in Enlivex’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.







ENLIVEX CONTACT







Shachar Shlosberger, CFO





Enlivex Therapeutics, Ltd.









shachar@enlivexpharm.com











INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT







Dave Gentry, CEO





RedChip Companies Inc.





1-407-644-4256







ENLV@redchip.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.