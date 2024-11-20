Enlivex Therapeutics adopts Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy

Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) announced that the Company’s Board of Directors approved the purchase of up to $1 million of Bitcoin as part of its cash management strategy. “As demand for Bitcoin has grown, together with its rising acceptance as a recognized medium of exchange, we believe that Bitcoin will serve the Company as a strong and diversifying treasury reserve asset,” said Oren Hershkovitz, CEO of Enlivex. “With the recent approvals of Bitcoin ETFs and growing support from institutional investors, we believe that Bitcoin can provide the Company with a potential functional store of value and an inflation hedge to standard currencies.”
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.