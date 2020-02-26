Enlivex Therapeutics: Sepsis, Coronavirus & More

(RTTNews) - Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, has a couple of events lined up for this year.

The Company's lead asset is Allocetra, an innovative immunotherapy that is being developed to rebalance life-threatening hyperactivity of the immune system, using the immune system's own natural regulation mechanisms.

Anticipated events:

-- A phase II/III trial of Allocetra in the treatment of organ failure associated with sepsis is expected to be initiated next quarter.

-- A phase IIa clinical study of Allocetra for preventing post-bone marrow transplantation (BMT) complications has been completed. A continuation Phase II/III clinical trial with Allocetra further investigating its use for the prevention of complications post bone-marrow transplantation is expected to be initiated next quarter.

-- A phase II trial for the prevention of post-BMT complications in steroid-refractory Graft versus host disease (GvHD) patients is expected to be initiated in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Enlivex is also planning to explore the potential of Allocetra in the treatment of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), which under severe conditions can lead to organ failure like sepsis.

Recently, the Company announced that it is increasing its manufacturing capacity of Allocetra in preparation for the potential treatment of Coronavirus (COVID-19) patients with organ failure.

On February 24, 2020, Enlivex entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors for the purchase in a registered direct offering of an aggregate of 1 million ordinary shares of the Company at a purchase price of $8.00 per share.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be $8.0 million.

Enlivex Therapeutics is the result of the merger of publicly-traded Bioblast Pharma Ltd. with Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a VC-funded privately-held immunotherapy company. The merger agreement was executed on November 19, 2018.

Enlivex Therapeutics was listed on the NASDAQ, under ticker ENLV, on March 26, 2019, and the shares were dual-listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on July 22, 2019.

As of this writing, ENLV is up 11.18% at $8.74.

