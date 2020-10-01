US Markets
Enlivex says drug trial shows positive results in COVID-19 cases

Steven Scheer Reuters
JERUSALEM, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Immunotherapy firm Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd ENLV.TA said on Thursday it had positive results in a clinical trial of its Allocetra treatment in COVID-19 patients in severe or critical condition.

Israel-based Enlivex ENLV.O said the trial included five patients -- three in severe condition and two in critical condition. All five had complete recoveries after an average of no more than 8.5 days following administration of Allocetra, while there were no reported severe adverse events.

