Enlivex Reports Positive Top-line Results From Investigator-initiated Trial Of Allocetra In COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) reported positive top-line results of an investigator-initiated clinical trial of Allocetra in COVID-19 patients in severe/critical condition. The company said all five patients in the trial had complete recovery from their respective severe/critical condition and were released from the hospital after an average of 5.5 days (severe) and 8.5 days (critical), following administration of Allocetra. The therapy was well-tolerated.

Enlivex has decided to shift recruitment of additional patients from the investigator-initiated clinical trial into a larger phase II clinical trial of COVID-19 patients in severe or critical condition as soon as reasonably practicable, subject to regulatory approval.

