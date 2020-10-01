Enlivex Reports Positive Top-line Results From Investigator-initiated Trial Of Allocetra In COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) reported positive top-line results of an investigator-initiated clinical trial of Allocetra in COVID-19 patients in severe/critical condition. The company said all five patients in the trial had complete recovery from their respective severe/critical condition and were released from the hospital after an average of 5.5 days (severe) and 8.5 days (critical), following administration of Allocetra. The therapy was well-tolerated.

Enlivex has decided to shift recruitment of additional patients from the investigator-initiated clinical trial into a larger phase II clinical trial of COVID-19 patients in severe or critical condition as soon as reasonably practicable, subject to regulatory approval.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.