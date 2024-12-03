Enlivex Reports Positive Results in Osteoarthritis Trial

Enlivex (ENLV) has released an update.

Enlivex Therapeutics has reported promising interim results from its Allocetra trial for knee osteoarthritis, showing significant improvements in pain reduction and joint functionality. The Phase I study demonstrated safety and efficacy, with 83% of participants experiencing over 40% pain relief three months post-treatment. The trial has now moved to the Phase II stage, which aims to further evaluate the treatment’s effectiveness.

