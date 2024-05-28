Enlivex Announces $15 Million Funding Potential

Enlivex (ENLV) has released an update.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has announced a registered direct offering to raise $5 million initially, with the potential to reach $15 million upon full exercise of clinical milestone-linked warrants. The offering involves the sale of over 3.5 million ordinary shares and warrants to a single healthcare-focused institutional investor, with the proceeds intended for working capital and general corporate purposes. The closing of the offering is anticipated around May 29, 2024, subject to customary conditions.

