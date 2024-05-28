News & Insights

Enlivex Announces $15 Million Funding Potential

May 28, 2024 — 10:44 am EDT

Enlivex (ENLV) has released an update.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. has announced a registered direct offering to raise $5 million initially, with the potential to reach $15 million upon full exercise of clinical milestone-linked warrants. The offering involves the sale of over 3.5 million ordinary shares and warrants to a single healthcare-focused institutional investor, with the proceeds intended for working capital and general corporate purposes. The closing of the offering is anticipated around May 29, 2024, subject to customary conditions.

Stocks mentioned

ENLV

