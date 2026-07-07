Enlivex Announces 1-for-15 Reverse Stock Split Effective July 9, 2026; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Enlivex Ltd. (ENLV) will implement a 1-for-15 reverse stock split of its ordinary shares, effective July 9, 2026. Beginning that day, the company's share will trade on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

As a result of the reverse split, every fifteen ordinary shares will automatically be combined into one ordinary share. The number of authorized shares will be reduced from 2.375 billion to 158.3 million, while the par value of each share will increase from NIS 0.40 to NIS 6.00.

The company's issued and outstanding shares will decrease from 252.5 million to approximately 16.8 million, subject to rounding adjustments. No fractional shares will be issued; all fractional holdings will be rounded up to the nearest whole share.

Proportionate adjustment will also be made to the exercise price, and share counts of Enlivex's outstanding warrants and options. The reverse split will not affect shareholder ownership percentages, voting rights, or other terms of the ordinary shares, except for rounding adjustments.

Enlivex's shares will continue to trade under the ticker ENLV, with a new CUSIP number assigned post-split.

ENLV has traded between $0.50 and $2.10 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $0.51, down 2.94%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $0.47, down 7.48%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.