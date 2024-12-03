Enlivex Allocetra Delivers Positive Data In Knee Osteoarthritis Trial, Shares Rise

(RTTNews) - Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, announced on Tuesday that the phase I part of its Phase I/II trial of Allocetra in patients with moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis has yielded positive interim efficacy data.

The Phase I portion, which is a safety run-in, dose escalation part of the trial, is designed to characterize the safety and tolerability of Allocetra injections to the target knee in order to identify the dose and injection regimen for the subsequent Phase II stage.

The interim efficacy results from the phase I part of the study are highly positive, statistically significant, and show marked improvements in all key efficacy endpoints, including reduction of pain and an improvement in functionality, compared to baseline, according to the company.

No serious adverse reactions were reported during the Phase I safety run-in, which also successfully identified the optimal dose and injection regimen for the next phase of the trial.

The phase II part of the trial, designed to evaluate safety, is also statistically powered to assess the efficacy of Allocetra injections into the knee. The key efficacy end points will evaluate joint-pain and joint-function in comparison to placebo at three months, six months and 12 months post treatment.

Enlivex is evaluating Allocetra for the treatment of multiple indications, including acute inflammatory diseases like sepsis and chronic inflammatory conditions such as osteoarthritis.

