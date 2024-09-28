Enliven Therapeutics Updates Positive Phase 1 Data For ELVN-001 In Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Patients

(RTTNews) - Enliven Therapeutics Inc. (ELVN) announced updated, positive data from the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ELVN-001 in patients with chronic myeloid leukemia who have either failed available therapies, are intolerant to them, or are not candidates for these treatments. ELVN-001 continues to show clinical benefit in heavily pretreated chronic myeloid leukemia patients.

According to the company, the updated data includes 39 patients across various dose levels, 18 of whom were evaluable for molecular response by 24 weeks. Consistent with the 12-week results the Company presented in April 2024, a cumulative major molecular response (MMR) rate of 44.4% (8/18) was observed by 24 weeks in response-evaluable chronic myeloid leukemia patients. Additionally, ELVN-001 continues to be well-tolerated with no dose reductions and a median treatment duration of 20 weeks.

With more patients enrolled and longer follow up, the company said it continues to see anti-chronic myeloid leukemia activity in a heavily pre-treated patient population that includes patients previously treated with asciminib. Additionally, ELVN-001's safety profile remains consistent with its high selectivity, even with longer duration and more patients enrolled at higher dose levels.

The company believes the data demonstrate the potential clinical utility of ELVN-001 for patients across the full spectrum of the CML treatment paradigm.

