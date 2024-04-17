Enliven Therapeutics (ELVN) Price Target Increased by 10.75% to 35.02

The average one-year price target for Enliven Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:ELVN) has been revised to 35.02 / share. This is an increase of 10.75% from the prior estimate of 31.62 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.32 to a high of 38.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.37% from the latest reported closing price of 18.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enliven Therapeutics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELVN is 0.22%, a decrease of 15.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 39,451K shares. The put/call ratio of ELVN is 2.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 8,998K shares representing 19.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 5,161K shares representing 11.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 2,955K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 2,902K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,394K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,351K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELVN by 3.81% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

