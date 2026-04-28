Enliven Therapeutics (ELVN) Price Target Increased by 11.14% to 52.02

The average one-year price target for Enliven Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:ELVN) has been revised to $52.02 / share. This is an increase of 11.14% from the prior estimate of $46.81 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.86% from the latest reported closing price of $44.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enliven Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 135 owner(s) or 51.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELVN is 0.23%, an increase of 20.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.57% to 60,739K shares. The put/call ratio of ELVN is 2.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 7,960K shares representing 13.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 4,693K shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 3,830K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares , representing an increase of 69.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELVN by 87.01% over the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 3,711K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 3,514K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,095K shares , representing an increase of 11.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELVN by 31.42% over the last quarter.

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