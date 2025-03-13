ENLIVEN THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $ELVN Reports Quarterly Earnings

ENLIVEN THERAPEUTICS ($ELVN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.46 per share, beating estimates of -$0.53 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ELVN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ENLIVEN THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

ENLIVEN THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $ELVN stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ELVN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH P LYSSIKATOS (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 62,748 shares for an estimated $1,759,173 .

. SAMUEL KINTZ (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 46,363 shares for an estimated $1,294,408 .

. BENJAMIN HOHL (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 43,323 shares for an estimated $1,096,327 .

. ANISH PATEL (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 42,417 shares for an estimated $996,493 .

. RAHUL D. BALLAL sold 10,420 shares for an estimated $293,557

RICHARD A. HEYMAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,453 shares for an estimated $202,673 .

. HELEN LOUISE COLLINS (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 816 shares for an estimated $24,482

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ENLIVEN THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of ENLIVEN THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.