Enliven Therapeutics Chief Scientific Officer Sells ELVN 20K Shares Worth Over $500k

Enliven Therapeutics' Chief Scientific Officer sold 20,000 indirect shares for a total of approximately $535,100 on Jan. 20, 2026, at a weighted average price of around $26.75 per share.

The sale represented 2.61% of the executive's holdings, reducing his trust's position from 765,188 to 745,188 shares as reported in the SEC Form 4.

Chief Scientific Officer Joseph P. Lyssikatos disposed of 20,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) in multiple open-market transactions on Jan. 20, 2026, for a total consideration of approximately $535,100, as detailed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 20,000 Transaction value $535,100 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 745,188

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($26.75).

How does the size of this disposition compare to Mr. Lyssikatos's historical sale activity?

This transaction of 20,000 shares is above the overall historical median of 11,114 shares.

Yes—all shares were held by The Lyssikatos Revocable Trust 12/15/2011, for which Mr. Lyssikatos serves as trustee. And the shares sold were part of a 10b5-1 trading plan, so the sales were pre-arranged.

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.57 billion Employees 65 Net income (TTM) -$97.21 million *1-year price change 26.75%

* 1-year price change calculated as of Jan. 20, 2026.

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery and development of targeted therapies for cancer. The company leverages expertise in small molecule drug design to address critical unmet needs in oncology.

What this transaction means for investors

Enliven’s stock had been producing little return over the last few years, but in early January, it announced positive initial data from its early trials of ELVN-001, a leukemia treatment for adults that has been one of the company’s biggest pharmaceutical projects in recent years. ELVN shares closed out January with an approximate 71% increase, the largest since September 2022.

Enliven hopes to advance to phase three of clinical trials for ELVN-001, preparing to work with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to move the trials forward. It’s been slightly over five years since the company went public, still in its early stages. So it’s not uncommon for companies this young in the market to operate at a net loss, and that may not be a concern at the moment, especially when considering that most Wall Street analysts currently rate the stock as a “strong buy.”

The stock’s performance seems to correlate with the advancement of the leukemia treatment project, so investors may want to monitor that situation and see if Enliven can get approval from the FDA to decide whether to invest in the stock.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

