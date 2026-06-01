Enliven Therapeutics' Chief Medical Officer Sold 5,000 Company Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Chief Medical Officer Helen Collins sold 5,000 shares of Common Stock for a total of ~$199,000 on May 18, 2026, at an average price of around $39.79 per share.

This sale represented 16.67% of her direct holdings, reducing her Common Stock position to 25,000 shares, or approximately 0.041% of shares outstanding as of filing.

The transaction involved direct ownership only, with no indirect holdings or gifts; the shares sold were acquired via the exercise of options and immediately disposed.

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Helen Louise Collins, Chief Medical Officer at Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN), reported the sale of 5,000 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $199,000 on May 18, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,000 Transaction value $199,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 25,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$994,750

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($39.79).

Key questions

What was the structure and timing of the transaction?

The reported sale consisted of an option exercise for 5,000 shares of Common Stock, immediately followed by an open-market sale executed at around $39.79 per share on May 18, 2026.

The reported sale consisted of an option exercise for 5,000 shares of Common Stock, immediately followed by an open-market sale executed at around $39.79 per share on May 18, 2026. How does this sale impact Collins' overall economic exposure to Enliven Therapeutics?

While direct Common Stock holdings declined to 25,000 shares, Collins maintains a substantial unexercised option position (126,268 shares), preserving meaningful upside participation in the company's equity.

While direct Common Stock holdings declined to 25,000 shares, Collins maintains a substantial unexercised option position (126,268 shares), preserving meaningful upside participation in the company's equity. Was this sale typical in size or cadence compared to prior activity?

Given that recent months saw larger administrative sales (including 45,000 and 40,000 share transactions), this 5,000-share sale is modest and reflects the reduced available share capacity following previous dispositions.

Given that recent months saw larger administrative sales (including 45,000 and 40,000 share transactions), this 5,000-share sale is modest and reflects the reduced available share capacity following previous dispositions. What is the context for current valuation and market performance?

As of May 18, 2026, Enliven Therapeutics shares were priced at $39.63 at the close, representing a one-year total return of 135.2% and a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, with Collins' direct post-sale stake valued at ~$995,000.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-18) $39.63 Market capitalization $2.53 billion Net income (TTM) ($98.78 million) 1-year price change 135.2%

* 1-year price change calculated as of May 18, 2026.

Company snapshot

Enliven Therapeutics develops small molecule kinase inhibitors, with lead candidates ELVN-001 (targeting chronic myeloid leukemia) and ELVN-002 (targeting HER2-mutant cancers) in Phase 1 clinical trials.

It operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model focused on discovering and advancing proprietary oncology therapeutics for future commercialization or partnership.

The company targets oncology specialists, research hospitals, and pharmaceutical partners addressing unmet needs in cancer treatment.

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of targeted therapies for cancer patients. With a focused pipeline of small molecule inhibitors in early-stage trials, the company aims to address significant gaps in oncology treatment.

Its strategy leverages deep expertise in kinase biology to create differentiated assets with potential for strong competitive positioning in the biopharmaceutical landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 18 sale of Enliven Therapeutics stock by Chief Medical Officer Helen Collins is not an event that should raise red flags for investors. She executed the transaction as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in October of 2025. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information.

Moreover, she retains a sizable equity stake in the company exceeding 150,000 shares after the sale, which includes a mix of stock options and restricted stock units, many of which have vested. This suggests Collins is not rushing to sell her holdings, although the May 18 sale came at a time when Enliven shares were up.

The stock hit a 52-week high of $48.53 on April 17, and while the price has dropped since then, it remains well above the low of $14.79 reached in January.

Enliven Therapeutics is still performing clinical trials on the path to FDA approval, so it generates no revenue. In the first quarter, it reported a net loss of $23.6 million, down from $28.5 million in the prior year. At the end of Q1, it held cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $452.4 million, which it expects will carry it through the first half of 2029.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.