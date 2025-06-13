Enliven Therapeutics Announces Public Offering Of $200 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (ELVN), a company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics, said on Friday that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $200 million of shares and, in lieu of common stock to investors who so choose, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares.

In addition, Enliven intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $30 million of shares.

All of the shares and pre-funded warrants are being offered by Enliven.

Jefferies, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, TD Cowen and Mizuho are acting as joint book-running managers, while LifeSci Capital is acting as lead manager for the proposed offering.

ELVN was down by 2.34% at $19.20 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

