ELVN

Enliven Therapeutics Announces Public Offering Of $200 Mln Of Shares

June 13, 2025 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (ELVN), a company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics, said on Friday that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $200 million of shares and, in lieu of common stock to investors who so choose, pre-funded warrants to purchase shares.

In addition, Enliven intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $30 million of shares.

All of the shares and pre-funded warrants are being offered by Enliven.  

Jefferies, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, TD Cowen and Mizuho are acting as joint book-running managers, while LifeSci Capital is acting as lead manager for the proposed offering.

ELVN was down by 2.34% at $19.20 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

Stocks mentioned

