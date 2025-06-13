Markets
ELVN

Enliven Therapeutics Announces $200 Mln Offering Of Common Stock, Pre-Funded Warrants

June 13, 2025 — 09:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (ELVN), Friday announced the underwritten public offering of about 8.4 million shares of its common stock at $19.66 per share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase upto around 1.8 million shares of its common stock at $19.659 per pre-funded warrant.

The offering, expected to raise a total of approximately $200 million, is set to close on or about June 16, 2025.

In addition to this offering, the company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase upto an additional about 1.5 million shares of its common stock at the public offering price.

Currently, ELVN is trading at $20.09, up 2.21 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ELVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.