Enliven Therapeutics Announces $200 Mln Offering Of Common Stock, Pre-Funded Warrants

(RTTNews) - Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (ELVN), Friday announced the underwritten public offering of about 8.4 million shares of its common stock at $19.66 per share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase upto around 1.8 million shares of its common stock at $19.659 per pre-funded warrant.

The offering, expected to raise a total of approximately $200 million, is set to close on or about June 16, 2025.

In addition to this offering, the company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase upto an additional about 1.5 million shares of its common stock at the public offering price.

Currently, ELVN is trading at $20.09, up 2.21 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.