Enliven Theraeutics' (ELVN) Chief Medical Officer Sold 40,000 Shares for $1.2 Million

Key Points

Helen Louise Collins exercised and sold 40,000 Common Stock shares over March 9–10, 2026, generating proceeds of ~$1.20 million at a weighted average price of $30.07 per share.

The transaction reduced her direct Common Stock holdings by 61.54%, from 65,000 to 25,000 shares, while indirect holdings remained at zero.

This was a derivative transaction involving option exercise and immediate sale; no gifts or indirect entity participation were reported.

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Helen Louise Collins, Chief Medical Officer of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN), reported the exercise of 40,000 stock options for Common Stock and immediate sale of those shares for proceeds of approximately ~$1.20 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 40,000 Transaction value ~$1.2 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 25,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$756K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($30.07); post-transaction value based on March 10, 2026, market close ($30.24).

Key questions

What was the structure and motivation behind this transaction?

This was an exercise-and-sell event in which Collins converted 40,000 stock options to Common Stock and immediately sold the resulting shares, consistent with liquidity management and not an open-market discretionary sale.

This was an exercise-and-sell event in which Collins converted 40,000 stock options to Common Stock and immediately sold the resulting shares, consistent with liquidity management and not an open-market discretionary sale. How did this sale affect Collins’s direct Common Stock ownership?

The transaction left her direct common stock holdings unchanged at 25,000 shares.

The transaction left her direct common stock holdings unchanged at 25,000 shares. What continuing equity exposure does Collins maintain following this transaction?

Collins holds 25,000 common shares and 181,268 stock options.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 3/27/26) $38.83 Market capitalization $2.32 billion Net income (TTM) -$103.69 million 1-year price change 84.3%

Note: 1-year performance calculated using March 27th, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Pipeline includes small molecule kinase inhibitors such as ELVN-001 (targeting chronic myeloid leukemia) and ELVN-002 (targeting HER2-mutant cancers), both in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business model focused on developing proprietary oncology therapies for future commercialization or licensing.

Primary customers are anticipated to be healthcare providers, hospitals, and oncology specialists treating patients with cancer.

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Boulder, Colorado, with a focus on developing innovative small-molecule therapies for cancer. The company leverages a targeted approach to drug discovery, aiming to address unmet needs in oncology through its kinase inhibitor pipeline. With a lean workforce and a robust early-stage portfolio, Enliven Therapeutics positions itself to compete in the evolving landscape of precision cancer therapeutics.

What this transaction means for investors

Eliven Therapeutics’ Chief Medical Officer may be kicking herself for not waiting a few weeks. The stock finished March 27 at $38.83 per share, or about 28.5% above the average sale price she reported earlier this month.

Enliven Therapeutics stock soared after Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced it would acquire Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) on March 25. Merck agreed to pay about $6.7 billion in cash for Terns and TERN-701, its candidate for the treatment of certain patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Eliven is also developing a CML treatment called ELVN-001.

Both TERN-001 and TLVN-001 target BCR-ABL1. Merck’s big offer for Terns could be followed by similar offers for Enliven, but it’s a long way from guaranteed. Earlier this year, Enliven reported a major molecular response from 47% of patients treated with ELVN-001 at 24 weeks. In a similar trial, TERN-701 elicited a major molecular response from 74% of patients after 24 weeks of treatment.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Merck. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.