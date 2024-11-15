Enliven price target raised to $40 from $32 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Enliven (ELVN) to $40 from $32 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they reported 3Q24 results and notably, the company recently reported new ELVN-001 data, showing compelling efficacy and safety in CML. A meaningful update from this trial is on track for 2025.

