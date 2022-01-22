EnLink Midstream's (NYSE:ENLC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

EnLink Midstream, LLC's (NYSE:ENLC) dividend will be increasing to US$0.11 on 11th of February. This will take the annual payment to 5.2% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

EnLink Midstream Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Even though EnLink Midstream isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. In general, cash flows are more important than the more traditional measures of profit so we feel pretty comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 8.3% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This means that the company won't turn a profit over the next year, but with healthy cash flows at the moment the dividend could still be okay to continue.

NYSE:ENLC Historic Dividend January 22nd 2022

EnLink Midstream's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, EnLink Midstream's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The dividend has gone from US$0.72 in 2014 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.45. The dividend has shrunk at around 5.7% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. EnLink Midstream has seen earnings per share falling at 8.3% per year over the last five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think EnLink Midstream will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think EnLink Midstream is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for EnLink Midstream that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

