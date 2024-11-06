News & Insights

EnLink Midstream Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 06, 2024 — 05:49 pm EST

EnLink Midstream ( (ENLC) ) has provided an update.

EnLink Midstream reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2024, with a net income of $43.1 million and significant free cash flow after distributions. The company continues to expand its natural gas capacity in Louisiana and benefits from consistent producer activity in the Permian Basin. EnLink’s strategic moves, including repurchasing common units and simplifying its capital structure, have earned a credit rating upgrade, indicating a positive outlook for investors.

