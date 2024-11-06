EnLink Midstream reports Q3 EPS (3c), consensus 15c

Reports Q3 revenue $1.61B vs, $1.75B last year. Q3 adjusted EBITDA was $345.0M vs. $342M last year. “EnLink delivered a very strong third quarter due to the consistent execution of our strategy,” CEO Jesse Arenivas said. “In Louisiana, we continue to move forward with our natural gas capacity expansions and storage projects, and, in the Permian, where we completed our third plant relocation earlier this year, we see consistent producer activity that will drive our next phase of growth. While we execute these growth strategies, we remain focused on our primary goal of creating unitholder value and financial flexibility by generating solid free cash flow after distributions.”

