EnLink Midstream reinstated with a Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho reinstated coverage of EnLink Midstream (ENLC) with a Neutral rating and $15 price target. The firm says its valuation is generally comparable to an eventual purchase price from Oneok (OKE), which purchased 43% of common units for $14.90 plus $300M for 100% for interests of the company’s managing member.

