News & Insights

Stocks

EnLink Midstream reinstated with a Neutral at Mizuho

October 31, 2024 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Mizuho reinstated coverage of EnLink Midstream (ENLC) with a Neutral rating and $15 price target. The firm says its valuation is generally comparable to an eventual purchase price from Oneok (OKE), which purchased 43% of common units for $14.90 plus $300M for 100% for interests of the company’s managing member.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ENLC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENLC
OKE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.