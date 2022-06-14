EnLink Midstream Names Jesse Arenivas New CEO As Barry Davis To Retire

(RTTNews) - EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC), a midstream energy company, said on Tuesday that it has named Jesse Arenivas as Chief Executive Officer to succeed Barry Davis who has announced his retirement as CEO and Chairman with effect from June 20.

In addition, the company has also named Leldon Echols as Chairman to succeed Davis.

Arenivas comes to EnLink after almost two decades with Kinder Morgan Inc., where he served as President of the CO2 segment since 2014.

He was also appointed President of KMI's Energy Transition Ventures team upon its formation in early 2021.

Echols has a long history with the company, having been a director on the Board since the company formed in 2014 and a member of EnLink's predecessor company's board since 2008.

