EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of EnLink Midstream (ENLC)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 23.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $12.17 in the previous session. EnLink Midstream has gained 73.9% since the start of the year compared to the 41.2% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 42.6% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 1, 2022, EnLink Midstream reported EPS of $0.18 versus consensus estimate of $0.11 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 29.4%.

For the current fiscal year, EnLink Midstream is expected to post earnings of $0.50 per share on $9.19 billion in revenues. This represents a 900% change in EPS on a 37.4% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.71 per share on $9.16 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 41.1% and -0.24%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

EnLink Midstream may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

EnLink Midstream has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 23.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 6.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 9X versus its peer group's average of 10.7X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, EnLink Midstream currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if EnLink Midstream fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though EnLink Midstream shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does ENLC Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ENLC have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Equinor ASA (EQNR). EQNR has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Equinor ASA beat our consensus estimate by 19.10%, and for the current fiscal year, EQNR is expected to post earnings of $7.54 per share on revenue of $206.52 billion.

Shares of Equinor ASA have gained 4.9% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 5.05X and a P/CF of 5.55X.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is in the top 6% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ENLC and EQNR, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.