EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.094 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ENLC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ENLC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.01, the dividend yield is 4.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENLC was $8.01, representing a -7.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.64 and a 222.98% increase over the 52 week low of $2.48.

ENLC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). ENLC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.35. Zacks Investment Research reports ENLC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -86%, compared to an industry average of 29.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the enlc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENLC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENLC as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Shares ETF Trust Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (LOPX)

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF ETF (GYLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LOPX with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ENLC at 2.39%.

