EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.094 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ENLC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ENLC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.79, the dividend yield is 13.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENLC was $2.79, representing a -59.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.82 and a 217.05% increase over the 52 week low of $.88.

ENLC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). ENLC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.48. Zacks Investment Research reports ENLC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 67.86%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENLC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENLC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENLC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MDIV with an decrease of -10.29% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ENLC at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.