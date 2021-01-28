EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.094 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ENLC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ENLC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENLC was $4.04, representing a -27.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.60 and a 359.09% increase over the 52 week low of $.88.

ENLC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). ENLC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.47. Zacks Investment Research reports ENLC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 171.43%, compared to an industry average of -16.5%.

