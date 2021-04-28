EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.094 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ENLC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ENLC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.87, the dividend yield is 7.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENLC was $4.87

ENLC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). ENLC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.86. Zacks Investment Research reports ENLC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -105%, compared to an industry average of 28.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENLC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.