EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (Symbol: ENLC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.16, changing hands as low as $8.31 per share. EnLink Midstream LLC shares are currently trading down about 8.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENLC's low point in its 52 week range is $5.88 per share, with $11.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.61.

